Insiders At Estée Lauder Companies Sold US$2.6m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO, Tracey Travis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$94.97. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Estée Lauder Companies shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$4.3b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Estée Lauder Companies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Estée Lauder Companies insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Estée Lauder Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

