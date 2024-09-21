Insiders Could Have Profited By Holding onto FedEx Shares Despite 11% Drop

FedEx Corporation's (NYSE:FDX) value has fallen 11% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$3.1m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$302 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FedEx

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Mark Allen, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$297 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$255). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.20k shares for US$303k. But they sold 10.22k shares for US$3.1m. In total, FedEx insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At FedEx Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at FedEx. In total, insiders dumped US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. FedEx insiders own 8.2% of the company, currently worth about US$6.0b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FedEx Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that FedEx has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

