Insiders Buying Redfin Might Wish They Invested More, Stock Gains 14%

Insiders who bought Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$153m as a result of the stock's 14% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$195.6k is now worth US$314.2k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Redfin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Glenn Kelman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$196k worth of shares at a price of US$6.41 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$10.30. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Redfin Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Redfin insiders own about US$60m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Redfin Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Redfin shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Redfin and their transactions don't cause us concern. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Redfin has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

