Insiders Give Up AU$139k As Odyssey Gold Stock Drops To AU$0.023

Insiders who acquired AU$264.2k worth of Odyssey Gold Limited's (ASX:ODY) stock at an average price of AU$0.049 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 15% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$125.1k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Odyssey Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Gregory Howe made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$264k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.049 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.023 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gregory Howe.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:ODY Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Odyssey Gold

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 19% of Odyssey Gold shares, worth about AU$4.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Odyssey Gold Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Odyssey Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Odyssey Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

