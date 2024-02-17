Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$3.06m On Fortress Biotech

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortress Biotech

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Lindsay Rosenwald for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$1.70 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.86. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Fortress Biotech insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Fortress Biotech Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Fortress Biotech insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Executive Chairman Lindsay Rosenwald bought US$119k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Fortress Biotech insiders own 24% of the company, worth about US$8.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fortress Biotech Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fortress Biotech insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fortress Biotech. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Fortress Biotech you should be aware of, and 4 of them are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

