Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.21m On DENTSPLY SIRONA

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XRAY) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Gregory Lucier bought US$314k worth of shares at a price of US$31.44 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$23.31). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

DENTSPLY SIRONA is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find small cap companies at attractive valuations, this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At DENTSPLY SIRONA Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Independent Chairman Gregory Lucier bought US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The DENTSPLY SIRONA Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DENTSPLY SIRONA. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for DENTSPLY SIRONA and we suggest you have a look.

Story Continues