Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$829.6k On CareCloud

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CareCloud Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder & Executive Chairman Mahmud Haq bought US$645k worth of shares at a price of US$1.57 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.38. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months CareCloud insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$1.26. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does CareCloud Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CareCloud insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CareCloud Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CareCloud insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in CareCloud and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CareCloud. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CareCloud.

