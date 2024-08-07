Insider Stock Buying Reaches NZ$3.11m On Pacific Edge

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pacific Edge

The Independent Non-Executive Director Anatole G. Masfen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$3.1m worth of shares at a price of NZ$1.58 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$0.089). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Pacific Edge insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about NZ$0.33. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Pacific Edge Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 10% of Pacific Edge shares, worth about NZ$7.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pacific Edge Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Pacific Edge insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Pacific Edge insiders bought more shares in the company. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Pacific Edge that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

