Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$2.16m On Rogers Communications

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rogers Communications

The insider Edward Rogers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.9m worth of shares at a price of CA$54.26 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$50.39 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 40.12k shares worth CA$2.2m. But they sold 1.19k shares for CA$70k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Rogers Communications insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:RCI.B Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2024

Insiders At Rogers Communications Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Rogers Communications insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Non-Independent Director David Robinson paid CA$229k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Rogers Communications

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rogers Communications insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about CA$255m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

