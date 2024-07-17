Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$758.9k On Battery Age Minerals

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Battery Age Minerals

The insider Sufian Ahmad made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$440k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.43 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Battery Age Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.17. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Battery Age Minerals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Battery Age Minerals. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$319k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Battery Age Minerals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Battery Age Minerals insiders own about AU$3.9m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Battery Age Minerals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Battery Age Minerals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Battery Age Minerals (including 3 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

