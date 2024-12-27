Insider Stock Buyers At Magmatic Resources Recouped Some Losses This Week

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$331.6k worth of Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 14% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$193k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Magmatic Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Yiu Ming made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$272k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.032). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Yiu Ming was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.35m shares for AU$332k. On the other hand they divested 500.00k shares, for AU$45k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Magmatic Resources insiders. The average buy price was around AU$0.076. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:MAG Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2024

Does Magmatic Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 31% of Magmatic Resources shares, worth about AU$4.1m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

