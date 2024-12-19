Insider Spends US$622k Buying More Shares In Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Interim Chairman of the Board, Michel Francois Meeus, recently bought a whopping UK£622k worth of stock, at a price of UK£0.05. That purchase boosted their holding by 122%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cadogan Energy Solutions

Notably, that recent purchase by Michel Francois Meeus is the biggest insider purchase of Cadogan Energy Solutions shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.04. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Cadogan Energy Solutions insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around UK£0.044. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LSE:CAD Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Cadogan Energy Solutions

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cadogan Energy Solutions insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about UK£4.3m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cadogan Energy Solutions Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cadogan Energy Solutions insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cadogan Energy Solutions. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cadogan Energy Solutions (including 1 which is potentially serious).

