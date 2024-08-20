Insider Spends UK£248k Buying More Shares In Dowlais Group

Investors who take an interest in Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Liam Butterworth, recently paid UK£0.60 per share to buy UK£248k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 22%.

See our latest analysis for Dowlais Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dowlais Group

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Director Liam Butterworth was not the only time they bought Dowlais Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of UK£256k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.81 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.63). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Dowlais Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around UK£0.73. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Dowlais Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find small cap companies at attractive valuations, this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Dowlais Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.4m worth of Dowlais Group stock, about 0.3% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dowlais Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Dowlais Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Dowlais Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.