Insider Spends AU$100k Buying More Shares In Motio

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Motio Limited (ASX:MXO) CEO, MD & Director, Adam Cadwallader, recently bought AU$100k worth of stock, for AU$0.032 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 50%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Motio

Notably, that recent purchase by Adam Cadwallader is the biggest insider purchase of Motio shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.031). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Motio insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Motio insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Motio Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Motio insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Motio has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

