Insider Spends S$1.6m Buying More Shares In Biolidics

Those following along with Biolidics Limited (Catalist:8YY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Hua Zhu, Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking S$1.6m on stock at an average price of S$0.004. That increased their holding by a full 413%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biolidics

Notably, that recent purchase by Hua Zhu is the biggest insider purchase of Biolidics shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.009. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid S$3.8m for 588.50m shares. But insiders sold 20.38m shares worth S$295k. Overall, Biolidics insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about S$0.0065 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Biolidics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of Biolidics shares, worth about S$2.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Biolidics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Biolidics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Biolidics has 7 warning signs (and 6 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

