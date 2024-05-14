Insider Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD)

Mark Haushill, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SKWD), sold 3,244 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of specialty property and casualty products for corporations, professional firms, and individuals. The company has a market cap of $1.457 billion.

On the day of the sale, shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc were priced at $37.18. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.37, comparing to the industry median of 12.225.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 128,244 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the respective links.

