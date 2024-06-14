Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) on June 11, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,560 shares of the company.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally offering platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others. The company focuses on connecting people through technology and has a significant presence in the digital advertising space.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 33,928 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 226 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc were priced at $500 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1,278.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.95, which is above the industry median of 21.875.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $364.55, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

Insider Selling: Jennifer Newstead Sells Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Selling: Jennifer Newstead Sells Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

This insider selling activity might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation concerns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

