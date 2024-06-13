Insider Selling: Director Patrick Grace Sells Shares of Chemed Corp (CHE)

On June 12, 2024, Patrick Grace, a Director at Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE), executed a sale of 284 shares of the company at a price of $540.98 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,270 shares of Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corp operates in the healthcare sector, primarily through its subsidiaries, VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is a provider of end-of-life hospice care services, and Roto-Rooter is a commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning service provider.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Chemed Corp shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Patrick Grace follows this trend of insider selling activity within the company.

Shares of Chemed Corp were trading at $540.98 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.98, which is above both the industry median and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Chemed Corp is estimated at $560.73 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

