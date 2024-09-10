Insider Selling: Director and 10% Owner Leslie Rainbolt Sells Shares of BancFirst Corp (BANF)

On September 9, 2024, Leslie Rainbolt, Director and 10% Owner of BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF), executed a sale of 22,115 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst, a regional bank providing a range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Over the past year, Leslie Rainbolt has sold a total of 41,906 shares of BancFirst Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 36 insider sells and only 5 insider buys among the company's insiders.

Shares of BancFirst Corp were trading at $105.46 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $3.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.58, which is above both the industry median of 10.12 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BancFirst Corp's stock is estimated at $94.42, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

This insider selling event might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

