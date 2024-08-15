Insider Selling: Chief Revenue Officer Yuval Harry Sells Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO)

On August 14, 2024, Yuval Harry, the Chief Revenue Officer of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO), executed a sale of 18,925 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $18.49 per share, totaling approximately $350,073. The insider now owns 104,247 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc.

Hippo Holdings Inc operates in the property insurance sector, providing policies that cover home care and maintenance as well as traditional homeowner insurance. The company leverages technology to streamline the insurance process and enhance customer experience.

Over the past year, Yuval Harry has sold a total of 50,050 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent reduction in shareholding over the period.

The insider transaction history for Hippo Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 5 insider sales and 2 insider buys recorded.

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc were trading at $18.49 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $458.524 million. The stock is currently considered significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.51, based on a GF Value of $36.25.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

