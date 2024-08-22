Insider Selling: Charles Crisp Sells 6,500 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Director Charles Crisp executed a sale of 6,500 shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on August 21, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 60,892.023 shares of the company.

EOG Resources Inc is a prominent entity in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily in the United States, with significant assets in the Eagle Ford Shale, the Permian Basin, and the Rocky Mountain area.

On the date of the transaction, shares of EOG Resources Inc were priced at $125.6. This valuation places the company's market cap at approximately $71.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.65, which is below both the industry median of 11.005 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of EOG Resources Inc is calculated at $123.10, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of EOG Resources Inc stock, but there have been six instances of insider selling, including the recent sale by the insider. This trend in insider transactions can provide insights into the sentiment of company executives and directors about the stock's future performance.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

