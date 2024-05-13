On May 9, 2024, Thomas Vetter, CEO of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS), executed a sale of 27,625 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 151,287 shares and has not made any purchases.

Cars.com Inc operates as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides a platform for users to research car listings and obtain car buying and selling services.

The shares were sold at a price of $19 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $524,875. This sale has adjusted the insider's holding to a significantly lower amount compared to previous records. The company's market cap stands at $1.18 billion as of the transaction date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the company's valuation metrics, Cars.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29, which is below the industry median of 16.66. This ratio also falls below the company's historical median, suggesting a lower valuation relative to earnings compared to past figures.

The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $17.50, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Selling: CEO Thomas Vetter Sells 27,625 Shares of Cars.com Inc (CARS)

The insider transaction trend for Cars.com Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could suggest a consensus among insiders about the stock's valuation or future prospects.

Insider Selling: CEO Thomas Vetter Sells 27,625 Shares of Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Investors and stakeholders may consider these insider transactions and valuation metrics when assessing their positions in Cars.com Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

