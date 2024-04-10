Insider Sell: SVP - Chief Revenue Officer Michael Fryar Sells Shares of Sonida Senior Living ...

Michael Fryar, Senior Vice President - Chief Revenue Officer of Sonida Senior Living Inc (NYSE:SNDA), has sold 9,194 shares of the company on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.22 per share, resulting in a total value of $259,394.68.

Sonida Senior Living Inc operates in the healthcare sector, providing senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. The company focuses on creating a comfortable and engaging environment for its residents while offering a range of amenities and services designed to meet their individual needs and preferences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,194 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Michael Fryar represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Sonida Senior Living Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance and valuation.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sonida Senior Living Inc were trading at $28.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $367.076 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.1, indicating that Sonida Senior Living Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the current market valuation and the GF Value, investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any potential adjustments in price.

It is important for investors to consider the context of insider transactions when evaluating their potential impact on stock performance and their investment decisions.

