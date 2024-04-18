Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 5,864 shares of the company on April 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $274.77 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,611,318.28.

Salesforce Inc, a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) software, provides a suite of cloud-based applications for sales, service, marketing, and more. The company has revolutionized the way businesses connect with their customers, emphasizing technology that fosters customer success.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 301,381 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 354 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Salesforce Inc was trading at a market cap of $268.03 billion with a price-earnings ratio of 65.79. This valuation is higher than the industry median of 26.29 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.11, indicating that Salesforce Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy Weaver Sold 5,864 Shares

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Investors and stakeholders in Salesforce Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction activities alongside broader financial analysis to inform their investment decisions.

