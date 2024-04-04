Insider Sell: President & COO Jubran Tanious Sells 20,000 Shares of Savers Value Village ...

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV), a company specializing in offering a range of used clothing and household goods, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. President & Chief Operating Officer Jubran Tanious sold 20,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The insider's trades over the past year show a pattern of selling, with Jubran Tanious having sold a total of 50,000 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Savers Value Village Inc.

Insider transaction history for Savers Value Village Inc reveals a disparity between insider buying and selling activities. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 13 insider sells, indicating a possible preference for liquidating shares among the insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Savers Value Village Inc were trading at $19.13 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.145 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 54.75, which is above the industry median of 18.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consider the broader context of the market and industry trends.

