Insider Sell: President of Consumer Division Scott Goldberg Sells Shares of CNO Financial Group ...

Scott Goldberg, President of the Consumer Division at CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), executed a sale of 15,119 shares in the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develop, market, and administer health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products. CNO Financial Group Inc focuses on middle-income and aging Americans, aiming to offer financial security to its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,937 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for CNO Financial Group Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 22 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of CNO Financial Group Inc were trading at $26.7, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.911 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.08, which is below the industry median of 12.35 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $26.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.41, CNO Financial Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

