Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), an independent oil and natural gas company, is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.According to a recent SEC filing, President & Chief Financial Officer Van't Hof Matthew Kaes sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) on March 20, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $190.82 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,289,840.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,500 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

Insider Sell: President & CFO Van't Hof Matthew Kaes Sells 12,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

The market capitalization of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stands at $34.69 billion, with the stock trading at $190.82 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 11.21, which is higher than the industry median of 10.65 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Insider Sell: President & CFO Van't Hof Matthew Kaes Sells 12,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Considering the stock's price of $190.82 and the GuruFocus Value of $160.15, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.SEC Filing

ADVERTISEMENT

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

