Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ:LUNG), a company specializing in medical devices for the treatment of pulmonary disorders, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President and CEO French Glendon E. III, sold 10,000 shares of the company on December 21, 2023. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,631 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Pulmonx Corp, with a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: President and CEO French Glendon E. III Sells 10,000 Shares of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

On the day of the sale, shares of Pulmonx Corp were trading at $12.42, giving the company a market cap of $486.13 million. The stock's price on the day of the transaction represents a significant discount when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $26.22, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47. According to GuruFocus, this ratio suggests that the stock could be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Pulmonx Corp's business focuses on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for severe pulmonary diseases, including emphysema. The company's key product, the Zephyr Valve, is a device designed to improve breathing in patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).The insider's recent sell transaction provides current and potential investors with insight into the actions of Pulmonx Corp's leadership, particularly in the context of the company's stock valuation and market performance.

