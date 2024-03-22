Insider Sell: Former Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison Jr. Sells 75,000 Shares of Terex Corp (TEX)

John L. Garrison Jr., former Director, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), has sold 75,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $60.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,531,500.

Terex Corp, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services. The company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications. Terex operates in three segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Materials Processing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 129,966 shares of Terex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Garrison Jr. is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 9 insider sells for Terex Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Terex Corp were trading at $60.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.134 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.13, which is below the industry median of 14.455 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, indicating that Terex Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $59.26. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Terex Corp's stock.

