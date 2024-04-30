Insider Sell: EVP & President, The Americas Brian Comstock Sells 10,000 Shares of ...

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas, has sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) on April 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $52.48 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $524,800.

Greenbrier Companies Inc is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets. The company designs, manufactures, and markets freight railcars in North America and Europe, provides railcar management services, and builds ocean-going barges.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

The shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc were trading at $52.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.537 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.57, which is higher than both the industry median of 14.185 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $52.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.81, Greenbrier Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling and buying activities at Greenbrier Companies Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

