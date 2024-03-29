Insider Sell: EVP Industrial Equipment Michael Haberman Sells Shares of Alamo Group Inc (ALG)

Michael Haberman, Executive Vice President of Industrial Equipment, has sold 3,468 shares of Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The company's products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, and other industrial equipment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,468 shares of Alamo Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alamo Group Inc were trading at $224.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.75 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.10, which is above the industry median of 14.13 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, with a GF Value of $197.14, indicating that Alamo Group Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

