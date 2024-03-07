Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has reported an insider sell by EVP, General Counsel, Secretary Deborah Marson, according to the latest SEC filings. On March 5, 2024, the insider sold 2,000 shares of the company at an average price of $78.7 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of $157,400.Deborah Marson has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,631 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Insider Sell: EVP, General Counsel, Sec. Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

The insider transaction history for Iron Mountain Inc shows a pattern of insider sells over the past year, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.Iron Mountain Inc, a global leader in storage and information management services, assists customers in lowering the costs and risks associated with information management. The company's solutions include records management, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding, helping organizations to manage their information more effectively.Shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $78.7 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 127.68, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.65 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price also exceeds the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $59.68, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This indicates that Iron Mountain Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by EVP, General Counsel, Secretary Deborah Marson may be of interest as it contributes to the overall trend of insider transactions at Iron Mountain Inc.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

