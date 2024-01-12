On January 8, 2024, Benjamin Hickey, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX), sold 2,090 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting KRAS G12C and other oncogenic drivers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,876 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Mirati Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 11 insider sells and 3 insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc were trading at $58.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.130 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.36, with a GuruFocus Value of $164.77, suggesting that Mirati Therapeutics Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Hickey Sells Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc

