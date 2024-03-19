Insider Sell: EVP & CFO Jonathan Olsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Jonathan Olsen, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $34.75 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $347,500.

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, leases, and operates single-family homes as rental properties in the United States. The company's portfolio includes approximately 80,000 homes in 16 markets across the country. Invitation Homes aims to offer residents high-quality homes in desirable neighborhoods with the flexibility of renting.

Over the past year, the insider's trading activities have shown a pattern of 10,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling for the company.

The insider transaction history for Invitation Homes Inc reveals no insider buys over the past year, while there has been 1 insider sell during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Invitation Homes Inc were trading at $34.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.186 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.21, which is above the industry median of 16.75 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $34.75 and a GF Value of $38.40, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

