Insider Sell: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc President of R&D Charles Mcwherter Sells 18,403 Shares

Charles Mcwherter, President of R&D at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), has sold 18,403 shares of the company on January 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes investigational drugs for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 171,559 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which can be observed in the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 28 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc were trading at $23.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.72 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

