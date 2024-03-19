LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ), a company that provides online legal solutions for small businesses and families, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Richard Preece, sold 9,462 shares of the company on March 15, 2024.Richard Preece executed the sale at an average price of $13.17 per share, which resulted in a total transaction amount of $124,646.34. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in LegalZoom.com Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,386 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 14 insider sells.

Insider Sell: COO Richard Preece Sells 9,462 Shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

The market capitalization of LegalZoom.com Inc stands at $2.445 billion, with the stock trading at $13.17 on the day of the transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 162.63, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.45. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $13.17 and a GF Value of $12.02, LegalZoom.com Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Insider Sell: COO Richard Preece Sells 9,462 Shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The transaction details, including the number of shares sold and the price per share, are available in the SEC Filing. Investors and stakeholders in LegalZoom.com Inc may find this insider activity to be a point of interest as they assess the company's stock performance and future prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

