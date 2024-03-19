Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), a global leader in content delivery network services and cloud security solutions, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Adam Karon, the COO & General Manager of Edge Technology Group at Akamai Technologies Inc, sold 8,394 shares of the company on March 15, 2024.Adam Karons transaction involved the disposal of shares at a market price of $108.26, resulting in a total value of $908,797.44. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sales over the past year, which amount to 51,030 shares. It is important to note that the insider has not made any share purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) indicates a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 36 insider sells and 25 insider buys recorded.

Insider Sell: COO & GM Edge Technology Group Adam Karon Sells Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) holds a market cap of $16.342 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.56, which is above the industry median of 27.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The current share price of $108.26, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $117.43, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that Akamai Technologies Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Insider Sell: COO & GM Edge Technology Group Adam Karon Sells Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell by the insider may be of interest, although it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market valuation when interpreting insider behaviors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

