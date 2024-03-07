Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) Co-President of Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) Douglas Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $204.71, resulting in a total value of $2,497,462.Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is a global fintech leader that provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. The company's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50% of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $10 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,796 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys.

Insider Sell: Co-President ICS Douglas Deschutter Sells 12,200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

The market capitalization of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc stands at $24.131 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 35.70, which is above both the industry median of 27.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the stock trading at $204.71 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $187.85, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

Insider Sell: Co-President ICS Douglas Deschutter Sells 12,200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

