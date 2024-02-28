Insider Sell: Co-President, C Investment Officer Thomas Fisher Sells 11,441 Shares of ...

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the acquisition and investment in hotel properties primarily in major urban markets in the United States. The company aims to build a diverse portfolio of upper upscale, full-service hotels and resorts.According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, Co-President, C Investment Officer Thomas Fisher, executed a sale of 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on February 26, 2024. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a market price of $15.62 each.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,441 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust over the past year indicates a total of 8 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment regarding the stock's performance and potential future direction.As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a market capitalization of $1.876 billion, with the stock trading at $15.62 per share.

The valuation of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, based on the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $26.71, suggests that the stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This indicates that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

