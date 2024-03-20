Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technical Officer Joseph Shulman sold 15,515 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.Joseph Shulman has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 133,662 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period.The insider transaction history for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $39.22, giving the company a market cap of $2.352 billion.

Insider Sell: Chief Technical Officer Joseph Shulman Sells 15,515 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

The stock's valuation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, stands at 0.29, suggesting that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Chief Technical Officer Joseph Shulman Sells 15,515 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

