Insider Sell: Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Lande La Sells 16,209 Shares of The ...

Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Lande La of The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has sold 16,209 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $567,534.18.

The Kraft Heinz Co, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a global food and beverage company. It manufactures and markets food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company's well-known brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta.

Over the past year, Lande La has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 81,894 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale on March 4 is part of this trend of share disposals.

The insider transaction history for The Kraft Heinz Co shows a pattern of insider selling, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, The Kraft Heinz Co shares were trading at $35.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $42.616 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.21, which is below the industry median of 18.39 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Kraft Heinz Co's stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, based on a GF Value of $38.25. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

