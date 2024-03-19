CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA.According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, Raju Prasad, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sold 3,524 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $72.69, resulting in a total value of $256,095.56.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,524 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: CFO Raju Prasad Sells Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

The market capitalization of CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at $5.736 billion, reflecting the stock's price on the day of the insider's recent sale.Regarding the company's valuation, with a share price of $72.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $152.31, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48. This ratio suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

