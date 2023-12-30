Insider Sell: CFO Michael Linford Sells 65,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Michael Linford, the Chief Financial Officer of Affirm Holdings Inc, executed a sale of 65,000 shares of the company on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $52 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,380,000.

Affirm Holdings Inc is a financial technology company that provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The company offers a range of products including point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Affirm aims to revolutionize the traditional credit system by providing shoppers with transparent and flexible payment options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,000 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but eight insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Affirm Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $52 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market cap of $14.83 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.46, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $35.70.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value and prospects of the company. The recent sale by CFO Michael Linford may attract attention from the market, considering the size of the transaction and the current valuation of Affirm Holdings Inc's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

