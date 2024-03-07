Insider Sell: CFO David Doherty Sells 3,426 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY), a leading healthcare services company, operates surgical facilities across the United States. The company's integrated healthcare delivery model offers a range of services, including surgical facility operation, ancillary services, and optical services. Surgery Partners Inc is committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians.According to a recent SEC filing, David Doherty, the Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners Inc, sold 3,426 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $104,067.62.Over the past year, David Doherty has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 12,326 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Surgery Partners Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling activity. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 34 insider sells.On the valuation front, Surgery Partners Inc's shares were trading at $30.37 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.898 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of corporate sentiment, the recent sale by CFO David Doherty may provide insights into the company's stock valuation and performance expectations. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial health when interpreting insider transactions.

