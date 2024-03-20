Insider Sell: CFO and COO Michael Kaseta Sells 12,166 Shares of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Michael Kaseta, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA), has sold 12,166 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.82 per share, resulting in a total value of $192,467.12.

Liquidia Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables the development of a wide array of novel products. The company's product candidates include treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,166 shares of Liquidia Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Kaseta represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Liquidia Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 19 insider sells. This trend can provide an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's future.

On the valuation front, Liquidia Corp's shares were trading at $15.82 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.218 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $9.02, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the current valuation assessment, where the stock is trading above its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider's view of the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at Liquidia Corp, particularly by a high-ranking executive such as the CFO and COO, may be a point of interest for current and potential shareholders.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

