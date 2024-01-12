Insider Sell: CEO Brian Goff Sells 12,066 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Brian Goff, CEO of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO), executed a sale of 12,066 shares in the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $22.99 per share, resulting in a total value of $277,517.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,693 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $22.99 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.217 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.29, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $79.26.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment, which could be a useful piece of information for making investment decisions.

