Stuart Rothstein, the President & CEO of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI), sold 40,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, which includes 5 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

On the day of the sale, shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc were trading at $11.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.634 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, indicating that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $17.56. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc President & CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 40,000 Shares

The insider transaction trend for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling than buying occurring over the past year.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' view of the stock's valuation. The recent sell by the insider, along with the current valuation metrics, may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

