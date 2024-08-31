Insider Sale at Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM): EVP Chief Talent Officer Karalyn Smith Sells 11,100 ...

On August 28, 2024, Karalyn Smith, EVP Chief Talent Officer of Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM), sold 11,100 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $134.66 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,150 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is a retailer of home furnishings and gourmet cookware that offers products for every room in the house. The company's brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and West Elm among others.

Over the past year, Karalyn Smith has sold a total of 14,190 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc were trading at $134.66 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $16.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.15, which is below the industry median of 17.76.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Williams-Sonoma Inc is estimated at $76.49 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76.

The valuation metrics and insider trading trends provide a comprehensive view of the current stock status and insider sentiment at Williams-Sonoma Inc.

