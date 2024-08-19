On August 15, 2024, Rebecca Spencer, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), sold 2,128 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $56.19 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,247 shares of eBay Inc.

eBay Inc operates as a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The platform aims to create economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations of all sizes.

Over the past year, Rebecca Spencer has sold a total of 4,211 shares of eBay Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of eBay Inc were trading at $56.19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $27.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.01, which is lower than the industry median of 17.205. This valuation suggests a relatively lower price compared to earnings than the broader industry.

According to the GF Value, eBay Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Sale: VP, Chief Accounting Officer Rebecca Spencer Sells Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Insider Sale: VP, Chief Accounting Officer Rebecca Spencer Sells Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

