Insider Sale: Vice Chairman and CFO Eric Aboaf Sells 12,000 Shares of State Street Corporation (STT)

Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 57,785 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

State Street Corporation, a leading financial services provider, offers a wide range of investment management, research, trading, and investment servicing solutions. The company's clients include mutual funds, collective investment funds, corporate and public pension funds, and other investment pools.

On the date of the sale, shares of State Street Corporation were priced at $76.53. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $23.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.54, which is above both the industry median of 13.365 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of State Street Corporation's stock is estimated at $84.60, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells at State Street Corporation, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This recent transaction by the insider further aligns with the observed trend of insider selling activities within the company.

